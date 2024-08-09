Bangladesh's interim govt seeks 'balance' of relations with 'big countries': foreign affairs advisor

Dhaka, Aug 9 (PTI) Bangladesh's newly-formed interim government on Friday underlined the need to maintain a "balance" in Dhaka's relations with the "big countries".

Restoring law and order is the key priority of the interim government at the moment and others will be back on track once the first goal is achieved, Foreign Affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain, a former foreign secretary, told reporters here.

He also said that Bangladesh needs to have good relations with all the countries, the UNB news agency reported.

“We want to keep good relations with all. We need to maintain a balance of relations with the big countries,” Hossain said, without naming any nation.

Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, 84, on Thursday took oath as the head of an interim government, replacing Sheikh Hasina who abruptly resigned and fled to India leaving the country in turmoil following deadly protests against her regime over a controversial quota system in government jobs.

Yunus was sworn in as the chief advisor -- a position equivalent to prime minister. Other advisors were selected in consultation with student leaders, the military, and civil society representatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended best wishes to Yunus, hoping for an early return to normalcy and ensuring the safety of Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, Modi said, "My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities." "India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," he wrote.

The US has said that it is ready to work with the interim government of Bangladesh as the country charts a democratic future for its people. The European Union (EU) also said it looks forward to engaging with the new administration in Bangladesh and supporting the critical transition.

China on Friday welcomed the formation of the interim government in Bangladesh headed by Yunus, saying that Beijing is ready to advance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

“The friendship between China and Bangladesh runs long and deep. China values its relations with Bangladesh, and stands ready to work with Bangladesh to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various areas and further advance our comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.

Noting that Bangladesh has formed an interim government, the statement said, "We stand firmly by our policy of good neighbourliness and friendship with all people of Bangladesh."