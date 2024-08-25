Bangladesh's interim govt won't have indefinite time for polls, reforms: BNP leader

Dhaka, Aug 25 (PTI) Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said that his party is willing to give the interim government a reasonable time, but not an indefinite one, to carry out vital reforms and hold elections.

Muhammad Yunus, 84, was appointed as the Chief Adviser - a position equivalent to the prime minister – of an interim government on August 8 following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled Bangladesh amid massive protests against her government.

"When the interim government, led by Yunus, is leading the country towards stability and when the country is turning around, Sheikh Hasina sitting in India is making a deep conspiracy against the country. It won't succeed," Fakhrul was quoted as saying by the Daily Star newspaper.

"We must clear the remnants of the past and build a truly democratic Bangladesh," he said.

"While we are prepared to give the interim government enough time to implement necessary reforms, that time will not be indefinite. The caretaker government led by Justice Latifur Rahman held a fair election after clearing up the mess in just three months," he said during a discussion organised by the Sylhet district and city units of BNP.

Fakhrul also drew parallels between the current government and the one-party rule system attempted between 1972 and 1975, claiming that Hasina has been preparing for such a regime but has been thwarted by people.

Reflecting on the past government's use of the Digital Security Act, Fakhrul alleged that it was used to suppress free speech, particularly among journalists.

"Now, people have regained their freedom of speech," he said.