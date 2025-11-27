New Delhi: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Khaleda Zia was today shifted to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in the capital after she developed a chest infection and respiratory problems.

Doctors described the next 12 hours as crucial, and a board of doctors is monitoring her health condition.

Ms Khaleda Zia, who is the chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was admitted to Evercare Hospital on Sunday night after developing a chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs, leading to respiratory distress.

She has a history of heart issues, including a permanent pacemaker, and is receiving intensive treatment, including antibiotics.

A medical board is monitoring her condition, and while doctors have stated that her care is being managed with “utmost precision and vigilance,” they noted that the next 12 hours are crucial.

She is under the close observation of foreign and local specialists in the CCU, Khaleda’s personal physician, Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, told the media, and sought prayers from all for her recovery, Dr Zahid added.

Earlier, Khaleda developed a chest infection that impacted both her heart and lungs, prompting urgent hospitalisation on November 24.

She has been suffering from chronic conditions, including diabetes, arthritis, kidney issues, respiratory problems, and vision impairment.

She travelled to London in January 2025 for advanced treatment and returned to Bangladesh on May 6.