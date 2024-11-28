Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina condemns arrest of Hindu leader, demands his immediate release

Dhaka, Nov 28 (PTI) Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday condemned the arrest of a Hindu leader on sedition charges and demanded his immediate release, saying that religious freedom and the security of life and property for all communities must be ensured.

Hasina, the Awami League president, also demanded punishment for those involved in the murder of a lawyer in Chattogram, saying that the "unconstitutional" government led by Muhammad Yunus has failed to provide security to common people, according to a statement in the Bengali language posted on the party's X account.

"A top leader of the Sanatan religious community has been unjustly arrested, he must be released immediately," Hasina said.

She said that a temple had been burnt in Chattogram, recalling that mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries and homes of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked, vandalised, looted and set on fire in the past.

"Religious freedom and security of life and property of people of all communities should be ensured," said Hasina, who was ousted on August 5 after a mass protest against her government.

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday.

He was denied bail and sent to jail by the Chattogram’s Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate court in a sedition case on Tuesday. A lawyer was killed in a clash between security personnel and supporters of the Hindu leader.

"Those involved in this murder should be found and punished quickly. Human rights have been grossly violated through this incident. A lawyer went to perform his professional duties, and those who beat him to death were terrorists. Whoever they are must be punished," Hasina said.

Hasina fled to India on August 5 and three days later, Yunus, a Nobel laureate, took over as the Chief Adviser of the interim government.

She said that if the "unconstitutional" government of Yunus failed to punish these terrorists, it would face punishment for human rights violations.

Hasina also appealed to Bangladeshi people to stand united against this kind of "terrorism". "It is important to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the common people," she said.

She said those who grabbed powers have failed in all areas. They failed to control the price rise and also failed to provide security to human life.

The longtime former premier also claimed that several Awami League leaders and workers, students and members of law and order forces were either killed or arrested. "I strongly condemn and protest these activities." Hindu minority groups have been frequently reporting atrocities against their community members in different parts of Bangladesh, even after Yunus took charge.

There are also reports of the rise of extremist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami and similar ideological extremist wings.

Hindus, who constituted about 22% of Bangladesh’s population during the 1971 Liberation War, now make up roughly 8%, primarily due to socio-political marginalization and sporadic violence over decades. PTI PY ZH ZH