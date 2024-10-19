Bangladesh's tribunal seeks information from people about July-August crimes during protests

Dhaka, Oct 19 (PTI) Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal on Saturday issued a public notice seeking information on the alleged 'massacre' during the recent anti-discrimination students' movement that led to the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

The public notice comes two days after the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday issued arrest warrants against 77-year-old Hasina and 45 others for alleged crimes against humanity.

ICT's investigation agency urged people to provide details of any killings during the July-August protests to the Tribunal's Dhaka office, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said, quoting the notification signed by the ICT coordinator Mazharul Hoque.

The notice guaranteed confidentiality for all informants and invited documents, photos, or any relevant media related to the events.

The investigation agency said between July 1 and August 5, forces from the then government, along with ruling coalition-affiliated groups, participated in efforts to suppress the student movement, the BSS said.

“The public is encouraged to share any information on killings, severe injuries, arson, looting, or other crimes that occurred during that time,” the notification said.

In wake of the weeks-long violent protests over a government job quota system, Hasina, the Awami League leader, resigned and fled to India on August 5. ICT's Thursday warrant has ordered Hasina and others to appear in the court by November 18.

The warrants against Hasina and others, including her party Awami League's top leaders, were issued on the first day of the judicial proceedings begun by the re-constituted tribunal.

So far more than 60 complaints of enforced disappearance, murder and mass killings have been filed at the ICT against Hasina, other leaders of her Awami League party and the 14-party alliance, journalists and former top officials of law enforcement agencies. PTI NPK NPK NPK