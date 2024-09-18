Bank manager killed, two others sustain injuries in attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar Sep 18 (PTI) A bank manager was killed and two others injured as gunmen ambushed their vehicle in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The bike-riding gunmen opened fire at the vehicle of the bank manager of a public sector bank in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan district.

The manager died in the firing while two others sustained bullet wounds and were shifted to hospital.

Police contingents rushed to the site of the attack and sealed the entire area. The combing operation has been launched to nab the perpetrators.