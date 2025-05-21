Bank of Baroda UAE, ISG launch Jaywan Card to strengthen UAE’s sovereign payment infrastructure

Dubai, May 21 (PTI) In a move to strengthen the UAE’s sovereign payment infrastructure, Bank of Baroda (BoB) UAE has partnered with In-Solutions Global (ISG) to launch Jaywan Cards in the UAE. The bank officials confirmed to PTI that the rollout for customers will begin within the next 30 days.

"BoB UAE is enhancing its sovereign payment infrastructure, and the card rollout by BoB forms part of broader regulatory alignment and a strategic focus on Jaywan cards," an official attending the announcement event said.

With Jaywan, the UAE joins a growing number of nations investing in sovereign payment networks that put cost efficiency, compliance, and local innovation at the centre of everyday transactions.

Developed under the guidance of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), Jaywan enables contactless payments, supports multi-use functionality for both personal and business needs, and is built on a robust infrastructure fully aligned with the UAE’s Smart Payment Ecosystem.

The initiative marks a key milestone in the UAE’s efforts to localise its payments ecosystem, promote financial inclusion, and accelerate its transition toward a cashless economy. The launch comes at a time when digital payments in the UAE are booming.

Praveen Balusu, Senior Vice President – Product & Delivery at ISG, stated: "ISG is proud to be at the forefront of fintech innovation in the UAE to enable end-to-end Jaywan card issuance.

This initiative empowers regional banks to adopt a fully localized payment system that is secure, efficient, and future-ready. With Jaywan’s planned interoperability with RuPay, we’re laying the groundwork for seamless cross-border transaction experience, making it a game-changer for businesses and consumers alike." With deep domain expertise and a strong track record in the GCC, ISG has supported banks in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with industry-leading settlement and reconciliation services. The company will now manage the personalisation and operational rollout of Jaywan Cards in partnership with Bank of Baroda, UAE.

As a card service provider, ISG will ensure widespread merchant acceptance across retail outlets, hospitality businesses, and e-commerce platforms—helping embed Jaywan across every layer of the payments chain.

Philip Glickman, Managing Director – International at ISG, said: "This partnership underscores ISG’s commitment to helping build a resilient and self-reliant payments infrastructure in the UAE. Jaywan represents a pivotal shift toward localization and cost-efficiency, and we’re proud to contribute to its success." PTI HIG HIG