Banned TTP has become hub of global terrorist organisations: Pak COAS

Islamabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir said on Friday that the militancy by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had become a hub for all global terrorist organisations and proxies.

Discussing the border situation in his address at the special session of the Margalla Dialogue 2024 here on the topic of 'Pakistan's Role in Peace and Stability,' Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Munir said that a comprehensive border management regime has been implemented to secure the western borders.

The seminar was organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

According to The Express Tribune, General Munir said: “The menace of the Khawarij has become a hub for all terrorist organisations and proxies around the world. Pakistan expects the Afghan interim government to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorists and to take strict measures in this regard.” Pakistan uses the term Khawarij for the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) militants.

General Munir said that the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad aimed at eliminating terrorism and extremism, adding that the Radd-ul-Fasaad was an essential part of the National Action Plan to uproot terrorism.

Pakistan is playing a vital role in promoting peace and stability both regionally and globally, he said, adding, “Terrorism is a common challenge for all humanity worldwide, and our resolve in the fight against terrorism remains unwavering.” Pakistan has seen an uptick in the terror attacks from terrorists and seaparatists groups, including those from the TTP.

The Army Chief noted that in recent years, the world has faced several challenges, including the rapid spread of false and misleading information and pointed out that, amidst various global changes, the growing influence of non-state actors is another significant challenge.

The army chief affirmed that Pakistan will not participate in any global conflict but will continue contributing to global peace and stability.

He also highlighted that in the interest of international peace, 2,35,000 Pakistanis have served in United Nations peacekeeping missions, while 181 Pakistanis have laid down their lives for global peace under these missions. PTI SH NPK NPK