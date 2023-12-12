BBC India restructures to create new entity to comply with FDI rules

London, Dec 12 (PTI) Four BBC staff members on Tuesday announced plans to leave the organisation and form a new entity in India named Collective Newsroom, which will provide services “as commissioned by the BBC” and in compliance with the country's foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

Advertisment

According to a statement from the UK-based public service broadcaster, Collective Newsroom has been established as an Indian company that is wholly owned by Indian citizens. It replaces BBC World Service India to continue to provide language-based content.

The move follows the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) premises in India facing “surveys” by tax authorities and an ensuing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged FDI violations earlier this year.

"The establishment of Collective Newsroom Private Limited ensures the BBC and Collective Newsroom can meet their shared commitment to Indian audiences and cover stories on India that matter to global audiences. It is in compliance with the Indian Foreign Direct Investment law,” reads the BBC statement.

"Collective Newsroom has been established as an Indian company, wholly owned by Indian citizens, with four existing staff members leaving the BBC to lead Collective Newsroom. These senior leaders have a wealth of editorial and programme-making experience," it said.

"The BBC will commission Collective Newsroom to produce its six Indian language services as well as Indian digital output and Indian YouTube channel in English for audiences globally,” it added. PTI AK ZH AKJ ZH ZH