B'desh Chief Adviser Yunus seeks SAARC’s revitalisation in meeting with Pak FM Dar

Dhaka, Aug 24 (PTI) Bangladesh’s interim government chief Muhammad Yunus on Sunday urged the revival of SAARC during talks with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, stressing stronger bilateral and regional cooperation.

Dar, who called on the interim chief at his official residence here, is the first Pakistani foreign minister to visit Bangladesh in 13 years.

During the talks, Yunus highlighted the importance of revitalising all potential avenues of regional and bilateral cooperation.

"I encourage SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), and I see our relationship with Pakistan and other SAARC countries as one of the highest priorities,” Yunus’ press wing quoted him as saying.

The South Asian regional grouping comprises India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Its biennial summits have not taken place since the last one in Kathmandu in 2014.

“The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, boosting trade, youth-to-youth exchanges, increasing education and cultural exchanges and revitalising regional cooperation (also) through SAARC,” the press wing statement said.

At the meeting, Dar conveyed greetings from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Yunus recalled past exchanges with him.

“Every time Prime Minister Sharif and I met, we spoke about SAARC. Our visions are aligned, and SAARC remains a top priority for both of us,” the statement quoted Yunus as saying.

It said Yunus acknowledged that “some sensitive issues remain” in bilateral ties but emphasised several areas of collaboration, including frequent cultural exchanges. The remarks appeared to refer to unsettled historical issues between the two countries relating to the 1971 Liberation War.

“When Pakistani singers perform in Bangladesh, everyone appreciates their talent. That is the spirit we must build upon,” Yunus said.

Both leaders expressed optimism that enhanced trade, deepening cultural exchange, and regional cooperation would contribute to a more stable and prosperous South Asia, according to the statement.

Dar underscored opportunities for collaboration and expanding trade ties and said, “I feel our two economies are complementary (and) there are many areas where we can work together”. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also issued a statement saying discussions between Dar and Yunus “covered revival of old connections between the two countries, promoting youth linkages, enhancing connectivity, and augmenting trade and economic cooperation”.

Recent developments in the region and prospects of regional cooperation were also discussed.

“The DPM/FM (Dar) conveyed the Prime Minister’s greetings for the Chief Adviser. He apprised the Chief Adviser of his engagements in Dhaka and the key outcomes of his visit,” a post on X by the Pakistani Foreign Office read. At the meeting, Dar asserted that efforts were underway to improve connectivity, including shipping and air travel.

“By October, we hope Fly Jinnah will launch direct flights between our two countries. The PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) is also expected to launch direct flights to Dhaka once the airline is privatised," he said.

According to the press wing statement, the Pakistani minister also praised Yunus’s contributions to poverty alleviation and community empowerment.

“Bangladesh is fortunate to have a Head of Government like you — a leader who inspires the world,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, Dar held talks with Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain. Soon after his arrival, he also held back-to-back meetings with former prime minister Khaleda Zia, leaders of Bangladesh’s largest Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islam, and the student-led National Citizen Party (NCP).

The Pakistani minister also exclusively met with Zia and ailing Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman.

According to the press wing statement, Dar held discussions with several interim government advisers, effectively ministers, including those responsible for energy and commerce.