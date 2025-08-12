B'desh govt taking all steps for 'free, fair' polls: Home Adviser Chowdhury

Dhaka, Aug 12 (PTI) Bangladesh's interim government is making all possible strides to hold the upcoming general elections in a "free, fair and peaceful" manner, Home Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said.

The parliamentary polls in Bangladesh are set to take place in February next year.

Speaking after visiting a polling centre in Keraniganj here, Chowdhury said that while the tentative date for the elections has been announced, the Election Commission will declare the specific date, the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

"All want a peaceful election. We're making all possible strides to hold the next election in a free, fair, peaceful, and festive manner," he was quoted as saying.

Chowdhury also called for the "wholehearted" support of law enforcement officials, noting that it was "impossible" to hold the polls fairly and peacefully without their cooperation. On Saturday, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus chaired a high-level meeting and called for "complete security" at polling centres for the general elections.

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has said the general elections would be held in the first week of February 2026. PTI GRS GRS GRS