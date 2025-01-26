B'desh home adviser says 700 prison escapees since Aug 5 still at large

Dhaka, Jan 26 (PTI) Bangladesh interim government said on Sunday that around 700 prisoners who escaped from jails during the July-August political turmoil are still at large.

"Around 700 prisoners are outside the jails. Efforts are underway to recapture them,” Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told reporters here.

While most of the escapees have been re-arrested, efforts are on to apprehend the remaining fugitives, he said, without giving details.

Replying to a question on the identity of fugitives, Chowdhury said a comprehensive investigation was underway about those who are still at large.

His comments came nearly two months after Bangladesh prison officials said that some 700 inmates including convicted Islamist militants and death row prisoners are at large.

The home affairs adviser said that no convict was released from jail under the general amnesty after 5 August, but those who came out of jail were released on bail.

"If they (those on bail) are found involved in new criminal activities, they will be apprehended and brought to justice," Chowdhury said.

Asked for comments on the existing law and order situation, he said increased incidents of robbery and extortion were being reported from across the country, “but tough action is being taken against the culprits”.

Asked about the police performance, Chowdhury said there was no shortage of police personnel, "but they (police) need to be more sincere in discharging duties".

Bangladesh saw several incidents of jailbreaks during the troubled time in late July and early August, with a major one being in central Narsingdi district near Dhaka, where 826 prisoners fled. PTI AR ZH ZH ZH