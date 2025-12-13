B'desh interim govt orders security clampdown as fresh unrest grips country

Dhaka, Dec 13 (PTI) Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus-led interim government on Saturday ordered a nationwide security clampdown as fresh unrest gripped Bangladesh following the shooting of a youth leader of a right-wing cultural group who was also a candidate in the February 12 general elections.

"The government is going to start the second phase of Operation Devil Hunt to help ensure public safety and combat the growing threat of illegal arms," Home Affairs adviser Lt Gen (rtd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told a press conference.

The announcement came after three assailants shot Inquilab Mancha leader Sharif Osmann Hadi on Friday, as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area -- from where he stood as an independent candidate.

According to doctors, his condition is very critical.

Adviser Chowdhury announced a reward of Taka 50 lakh (USD 40,985.81) for information leading to the arrest of one of the suspects who shot Hadi, while police issued his picture, identifying him as Faisal Karim Masud.

The interim government first launched the Operation Devil hunt in February this year, following protests over an attack on the private house of a former minister in the northern suburb of the capital.

The clampdown targeted alleged “henchmen” and supporters of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s now disbanded Awami League.

The Inquilab Mancha was on the forefront of a campaign to disband the Awami League.

