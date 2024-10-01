B'desh interim govt says it will take whatever measures required to peacefully hold Durga Puja

Dhaka, Oct 1 (PTI) Amid concern over possible unrest during the Durga Puja festival, Bangladesh's interim government on Tuesday said that it will take whatever measures required to peacefully hold the celebrations, which will be the best one compared to all the previous years.

Durga puja will be celebrated in Bangladesh from October 9 to 13.

"The Durga Puja celebration of this time will be the best one compared to all the previous celebrations. We will take whatever measures are required to peacefully hold the festival," Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Talking to the media after a meeting of the law and order affairs advisory council, he said they had discussed the issue in the meeting and decided to take effective measures in holding the Durga Puja in the best possible way.

Jahangir has called for cooperation from all to this end.

All the members of the committee were present at the meeting.

Last week, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Mainul Hassan said that police would be placed on the highest alert at every puja mandap in the national capital to ensure that the Hindu community celebrate Durga Puja peacefully.

Hassan said that police in uniform and plain clothes will be on the highest alert to ensure unprecedented security arrangements during the Durga Puja. "Besides, SWAT, crisis response team, quick response team, crime scene van and bomb disposal unit will be kept ready to make the security measures foolproof,” he said.

Hassan said they have chalked out the security plan in three phases -- pre-puja, during puja and the immersion of the goddess Durga -- to ensure foolproof security to celebrate the puja peacefully, the agency said.

Last month, the interim government's Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain warned tough action against those disrupting communal harmony or targeting places of worship during the Hindu festival.

He urged the Hindu community to celebrate their festivals with enthusiasm and religious fervour and assured them that no one would be allowed to harm their temples.

The minority Hindu population faced vandalism of their businesses, and properties and destruction of temples during the student-led violence that erupted following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. After unprecedented anti-government protests that peaked on August 5, Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled to India.

In August, thousands of Hindus staged protests in Dhaka and the northeastern port city of Chattogram, demanding protection.

Hindus constitute about 8 per cent of the 170 million Bangladesh population.