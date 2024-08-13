B'desh interim govt sets up hotline, urges people to provide info about attacks on temples and other religious institutions

Dhaka, Aug 13 (PTI) Bangladesh's interim government has set up a hotline asking people to provide information about attacks on Hindu temples, churches or any other religious institutions, amid reports of vandalisation of religious places, businesses and properties of minorities following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has requested to provide information about attacks on religious institutions, Bengali language daily Prothom Alo reported on Tuesday.

"If a temple, church, pagoda or any other religious institution is attacked or attacked by miscreants, it is requested to report its information by calling this mobile number 01766-843809 or by sending a small message," the paper reported, citing a notification issued by the ministry on Monday.

Religious Affairs Adviser to the interim government AFM Khalid Hossain has condemned recent attacks on religious institutions belonging to minorities.

During a press briefing at the secretariat on Monday, Khalid confirmed that complaints had been received about attacks on minority homes and religious sites. He assured ongoing support for these communities.

Hossain announced that deputy commissioners are compiling a list of damages.

On Tuesday, interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus reached out to the distressed Hindu community members and assured them that his government would punish those responsible for attacks on the minorities.

Yunus, 84, who took charge as the Chief Advisor on Thursday, visited the Dhakeshwari National Temple where he urged the people to “exercise patience” before judging his government.

"Rights are equal for everyone. We are all one people with one right. Do not make any distinctions among us. Please, assist us. Exercise patience, and later judge -- what we were able to do and not. If we fail, then criticise us," Yunus said.

He exchanged greetings with the leaders of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mahanagar Sarbojanin Puja Committee, as well as officials from the temple management board and devotees.

"We congratulated Dr Yunus on assuming office. We had a cordial meeting with him," President Puja Udjapan Parishad Basudeb Dhar said when asked about the meeting with the chief adviser.

Members of minority communities in Bangladesh faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5 till the weekend, according to two Hindu organisations -- Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad -- in the country.