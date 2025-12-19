Dhaka: The interim government on Friday urged Bangladeshi citizens to resist all forms of mob violence committed by "a few fringe elements" following the death of a prominent July Uprising leader six days after he was shot by masked gunmen in the national capital.

In a statement, the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, also condemned the lynching of a Hindu man, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. "The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," it added.

The Hindu man, identified as Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched to death and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy on Thursday in Mymensingh city, the Bangla Tribune news portal reported.

"We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties,” said the statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

"At this critical hour, we call upon every citizen to honour Hadi by rejecting and resisting violence, incitement and hatred," the statement said.

While no incidents of violence were reported during the day, protesters on Thursday night vandalised the already demolished structure of 32 Dhanmandi, the home of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and attacked the offices of two leading media houses in Dhaka.

Protesters also hurled bricks and stones at the residence of the Assistant Indian High Commissioner in Chattogram, but failed to cause any damage. Police responded with tear gas and baton charges, dispersing the crowd and detaining 12 protesters.

"This is a critical moment in our nation's history when we are making a historic democratic transition. We cannot and must not allow it to be derailed by those few who thrive on chaos and reject peace," the statement said.

It also condemned the attack on the media houses on Thursday night.

The attack on the media outlets is "tantamount to an attack on free media," it said, adding that the incident has created a major obstacle to the country’s democratic progress and the path of independent journalism.

"To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice," it said.

It said that the upcoming elections and referendum are not merely political exercises. "They are a solemn national commitment." Hadi, a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days. Hadi was a key leader of last year’s protests -- dubbed the July Uprising-- that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Hasina, who fled Bangladesh after her ouster in August last year, is currently in India.