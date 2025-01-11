B'desh: SC says no legal weakness in upholding HC verdict scrapping cases against Yunus

Dhaka, Jan 11 (PTI) Bangladesh's Supreme Court on Saturday said that its judgement of upholding a High Court ruling which scrapped five labour law cases against Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus had no legal weakness or interference, according to a media report.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order last month, dismissing a leave to appeal petition filed against the High Court judgment, state-run BSS news agency reported on Saturday.

The full text of the judgment was published recently where the Supreme Court said there was no legal weakness or interference in the High Court judgment, the report said.

Five cases were filed with the Labour Court in Dhaka against Yunus in 2019 when he was the chairman of Grameen Telecommunications. The cases were filed after the termination of employees under a proposed trade union act.

In 2020, the Nobel laureate appealed to the High Court to quash the cases, after which the Court issued a ruling.

Later, on October 24 last year, the court made the rule absolute and after the final hearing, scrapped the proceedings of those cases, the report said.

The government later filed five leave to appeals with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Yunus founded Grameen Telecom as a non-profit organisation in 1983. PTI GRS GRS GRS