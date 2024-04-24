Belgian man cleared of drunk driving charges due to rare condition where body produces alcohol

New Delhi: In a unique legal case, a Belgian man has been cleared of drunk-driving charges after it was revealed he suffers from Auto-Brewery Syndrome (ABS).

In this highly unusual condition, the body produces alcohol internally. His defence attorney, Anse Ghesquiere, confirmed the news, as reported by The Guardian.

Adding to the peculiarity of the situation, the individual was employed at a brewery, but the testimony of three separate medical experts, who independently examined him, confirmed his diagnosis of Auto-Brewery Syndrome (ABS).

While the man's identity remains undisclosed, by local legal practices, the verdict emphasized that he did not exhibit typical signs of intoxication. The judge, in delivering the ruling, took into account the absence of symptoms commonly associated with alcohol impairment.

Explaining the medical aspect of ABS, Lisa Florin, a clinical biologist at the Belgian hospital AZ Sint-Lucas, noted that individuals with this condition indeed produce alcohol similar to that found in alcoholic beverages. However, paradoxically, they often experience reduced effects compared to typical alcohol consumption.

After hearing the news, one individual, known for their frequent indulgence in alcohol, jokingly remarked, "I hope those who drive under the influence don't start carrying medical certificates claiming they have the same condition to justify their behaviour."

ABS is not a congenital condition but can develop in individuals with pre-existing intestinal disorders. Symptoms may mimic those of alcohol intoxication, including slurred speech, impaired coordination, dizziness, and gastrointestinal disturbances like belching.

This case sheds light on the complexities of medical conditions intersecting with legal matters, prompting further understanding and consideration within both fields.