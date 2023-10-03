Bench dedicated to Mission LiFE at iconic Central Park on Gandhi's birth anniversary

New York, Oct 3 (PTI) In commemoration of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a bench has been dedicated to Mission LiFE 'Lifestyle for Environment' at the iconic Central Park here.

The Consulate General of India in New York, in partnership with ReNew, one of India's largest renewable energy companies, organised a ceremony dedicating the bench to Mission LiFE at the expansive green oasis in the heart of Manhattan on Monday, marking Gandhi's birth anniversary.

At the special ceremony, Consul General of India in New York Randhir Jaiswal highlighted India's sustainability and climate action initiatives.

He emphasised the symbolism of dedicating the bench to Mission LiFE on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a strong proponent of harmony between man and nature.

Mission LiFE was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in October 2022.

First proposed by the prime minister at the COP26 in Glasgow, Mission LiFE is envisioned as an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment.

It aims to unite people and communities to adopt environment-friendly daily habits and practices. With an emphasis on reducing, recycling and reusing, Mission LiFE seeks to build a sustainable, cleaner and greener planet, a press release issued by the Indian Consulate here said.

New York City Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein paid tributes to the Mahatma and said the bench would be a reminder of Gandhi's enduring legacy urging people to work towards a world shaped by non-violence, compassion, unity and a renewed commitment to a sustainable world.

ReNew Co-Founder and Chairperson of Sustainability, Vaishali Sinha, outlined the company's mission to lead the sustainability movement by engaging the people of India and worldwide.

Several foreign Consul Generals, members of the diplomatic community, and representatives from industry and the Indian diaspora joined the event. They voiced their commitment to Mission LiFE and to creating a green planet.

Earlier in the day, the Consulate General, in partnership with Bharatiya Bhavan, organised an event to offer floral tributes at Gandhi's statue at Union Square in downtown Manhattan. They were joined by members of the Indian-American Community and friends of New Delhi in the celebrations to pay tribute to the Mahatma. PTI YAS GRS AKJ GRS GRS