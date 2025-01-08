Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation chairman serves Rs 50 crore notice to retired Pak military official

Lahore, Jan 8 (PTI) The chairman of a Lahore-based non-profit body on Wednesday sent a legal notice to a retired Pakistani military official, seeking Rs 50 crore as damages along with an unconditional apology for accusing him of receiving foreign funding and labelling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh as a "criminal." The legal notice has been served on Tariq Majeed, Chief Public Relations Officer Metropolitan Corporation Lahore and a retired veteran of Pakistan armed forces, through Advocate Khalid Zaman Khan.

"My client (Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan Chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi) is a patriot, and sincere to the country and Islam...and is also living within his means and never took even a single penny from anyone, or group in Pakistan, or abroad," the notice says.

It further says the purpose of his client (Qureshi) is to fight for the betterment of the common man and to bring Pakistan and India closer so that the common man may benefit.

Regarding Bhagat Singh, the notice says: "The father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has applauded Bhagat Singh in the Central Assembly Delhi on 12.09.1929..." Qureshi said Majeed in his report submitted to the Lahore High Court in November "used highly ugly and insulting language." "You (Majeed) are accordingly advised to make an unconditional apology and pay my client an amount of Rs 50 crores within a fortnight from the receipt of this notice failing which I have definite instructions to unleash civil as well as criminal proceedings against you and in that eventuality, you will be burdened for all the expenses and consequences incurred therein," the notice says. The district government in November told LHC that in light of an observation/report submitted by Commodore (R) Majeed, it scrapped the plan to name Shadman Chowk Lahore after Bhagat Singh, where he was hanged some 94 years ago.

In his observations, Majeed claimed that Singh "was not a revolutionary but a criminal, in today's terms he was a terrorist, he killed a British police officer, and for this crime, he was hanged along with two accomplices." Majeed had also accused Qureshi of receiving foreign funding and raised questions about his faith.