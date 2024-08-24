Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan celebrates Raj Guru's 116th birth anniversary in Lahore

Lahore, Aug 24 (PTI) Independence war hero Shaheed Raj Guru's 116th birthday anniversary was celebrated by the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation Pakistan here on Saturday.

The foundation held a cake-cutting ceremony at Jinnah Hall on the premises of Lahore High Court in the presence of many lawyers and rights activists who paid rich tributes to Raj Guru and his comrades -- legendary Bhagat Singh and Sukh Dev.

The trio were hanged by British rulers on March 23, 1931, in Lahore for "hatching a conspiracy" against the British government ruling India.

Speaking on the occasion, foundation chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi said Raj Guru like people were born once in centuries and added that the freedom struggle hero embraced martyrdom to secure freedom for the people of the sub-continent.

Advocate Mian Gulamullah Joya said the trio were hanged in a fabricated case.

He said the Pakistan government should recognise their sacrifice as they were a beacon of light for people far and wide.

Bhagat Singh and his comrades are respected in the subcontinent not only by Sikhs and Hindus but also by Muslims.

Founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah reportedly twice paid tributes to Bhagat Singh during his speech in the Central Assembly, saying there had never been any brave person in the subcontinent like him. PTI MZ PY PY PY