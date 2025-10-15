Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir in eastern England petitions against closure threat

London, Oct 15 (PTI) A nearly 40-year-old Hindu temple located within a community hub in the eastern England city of Peterborough has attracted thousands of signatures to its petition against a threat of closure as the building undergoes a sales process.

The Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir, established in the city’s New England Complex in 1986 and serving around 13,500 Hindus from across the wider region of Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire, launched its e-petition with the Peterborough City Council last week.

It is opposing an open market sale and bidding process of the complex in favour of the council’s earlier offer of 800,000 pounds to consider selling to the temple charity, in recognition of its “social value” to the region.

“The mandir is not just a building — it is a cornerstone of Peterborough’s community life, serving nearly 13,500 Hindus and countless others of all backgrounds. To lose it would be to lose one of the city’s greatest assets,” reads the e-petition, which runs until March 2026.

“From celebrating Hindu festivals to hosting Eastern European Christmas gatherings, school visits, after-school children’s sports clubs to cultural education and charitable activities, the mandir is a space for everyone. It stands as a symbol of unity, diversity, and community wellbeing, strengthening Peterborough’s reputation as an open, multicultural city where all traditions are respected,” it states.

The petition elaborates upon the several community support initiatives run by the charity from the temple complex, including health and wellbeing initiatives, after-school activities, sporting events and soup kitchen to feed the vulnerable.

“The Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir is a centre of positive energy – a community hub that brings people together across faiths, cultures, and generations... It delivers vital community, cultural, and charitable services that no other organisation provides at this scale. Losing it would not only harm the Hindu community but also weaken the wider city’s social fabric,” it adds.

The local council has defended its decision to put the complex on the open market in order to achieve the best price for British taxpayers, insisting that the existing tenants’ rights will be taken into consideration.

“We understand that this must be a worrying time for the Hindu community, however, we have to put all community assets we have identified to sell on the open market to ensure we achieve the best possible value for taxpayers,” said Councillor Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for finance and corporate governance at the Peterborough City Council.

“The preferred bidder will take on the property with all existing tenancies in place. As part of the best and final offers process, all bidders have been asked to set out how they would work with the current occupants,” he said.

A final decision on the bids is expected at a council cabinet meeting next year.