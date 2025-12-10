Bharat Parv in London spotlights India-UK creative connections

London, Dec 10 (PTI) India-UK partnership in the creative sector and the scope of building on collaborations across all verticals of the media and entertainment industry were in the spotlight at a special Bharat Parv showcase in London.

Organised by the Indian High Commission to coincide with WAVES Bazaar's participation at the Focus London conference on Tuesday, the event included music and dance performances by the winners of the Create in India Challenge (CIC) – a global initiative under the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The Mumbai summit earlier this year had attracted strong participation from the UK, led by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, and WAVES Bazaar travelled to London this week to build on those connections.

"The idea is to look at this comparatively under-explored pillar of the India-UK partnership," said Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

"We can go back centuries and discover how much we have actually influenced each other. But what has been missing is the idea of a coherent, organised, planned effort to move things together.

"In India today, there is so much creativity that is happening on a daily basis... there is space, particularly for the UK, to bring its magic sauce, its talent in branding and creating packaging around creative art and industry, and to make that a viable proposition," he said.

The envoy highlighted the many “soft power” benefits that would flow from such collaborations in terms of jobs and new content creation.

“WAVES is intended to offer that space... for mutually beneficial economic and organisational partnerships that will allow theatrical productions, that will allow musical events, that will allow the totality of the cultural creative industry to be partners with each other," he added.

From Indian classical ragas to Odissi, Bharatanatyam and Kathak showcases, Bharat Parv brought together a range of talented artists from across the India-UK corridor in an effort to elevate the two-way cultural tie-up to a “more ambitious level”.

“WAVES is a revolutionary online marketplace that is designed to bring creators across various verticals together to find ways to collaborate with each other,” shared Shruti Rajkumar from the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC).

“It’s businesses, creators, everyone coming together to find common ground and ways to co-produce across films, television, music, advertising and more,” she said, as part of her presentation at the event. PTI AK SCY SCY