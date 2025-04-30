Bhavan UK chief awarded honorary doctorate for promoting Indian culture

London, Apr 30 (PTI) A well-known UK-based Sanskrit scholar and the Executive Director of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan centre in London, Dr M N Nandakumara, has been awarded with an honorary doctorate by the University of London Worldwide.

Nandakumara received the doctorate from Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson in recognition of his “outstanding promotion of Indian arts, literature and culture in the United Kingdom” at the university’s graduation ceremony in London on Tuesday.

He attributed the “incredible honour” to many of his inspiring academic advisers over the years and chairpersons of Bhavan UK.

“I have had the privilege of engaging with many notable figures from both the UK and India,” he said in his acceptance speech.

“While the list is too long to mention here, what gives me the greatest satisfaction is the number of individuals who have walked through the Bhavan's doors over the past 40 years, kindling their passion for Indian classical arts. It has been fulfilling to witness the integral role that India's arts now play in the cultural fabric of the United Kingdom; having even a small impact on that change brings me immense joy,” he said.

The respected scholar reflected on his journey from his village Mattur in Karnataka to the UK in pursuit of a PhD at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS).

“Upon my arrival in November 1977, I longed for my village and India, viewing my time in the UK as temporary — just enough to complete my PhD and return to my intended role as a college lecturer. However, circumstances began to unfold that anchored me here for over 45 years longer than I had originally planned,” he shared.

“I started teaching and assisting at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, which was then a fledgling organisation focused on promoting India's classical arts in the UK. By chance, I became involved with an organisation whose mission aligned perfectly with my interests — a love for India's music, dance, drama, and literature. The rest, as they say, is history,” he said.

On completing his PhD, he was drawn to work at the Bhavan in London as its mission resonated with him deeply and has been its Executive Director since 1995.

“Finding a job that resonates with our passions is an ideal we all strive for, yet it rarely materialises. I am deeply grateful that this has been a reality for me since my first day at the Bhavan,” he added.

Dr Nandakumara concluded his address on a Vedic note, translated as “let noble thoughts come to us from every direction; Vasudhaiva kutumbhakam – the world is one family – a phrase that perfectly encapsulates my experience in London”.

In April 2023, the scholar was awarded an honorary MBE by King Charles III for services to Indian classical arts in Britain. The palace said at the time that the honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) has been awarded "for services to the teaching, performance and accessibility of Indian classical arts in the UK".