Bhupender Yadav holds talks with ministers China, Cuba, Germany, Denmark on COP sidelines

Belem (Brazil), Nov 20 (PTI) Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held a series of bilateral meetings with ministers from China, Cuba, Germany and Denmark on the sidelines of the COP30 here in Brazil and discussed issues related to the climate summit.

Yadav met China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin and discussed various issues related to the ongoing UN COP30 Summit here in Brazil.

He also met his Cuban counterpart C Armando Rodriguez Batista and discussed subjects related to potential collaboration in the area of renewable energy.

The meetings took place on Wednesday on the margins of the COP30 Summit here.

"Met with Mr Liu Zhenmin, Special Envoy for Climate Change, China, on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem today. Our discussions involved matters related to coordination between LMDC (Like-Minded Developing) countries in the ongoing developments in COP30, with particular focus on maintaining the integrity of the Paris Agreement," Yadav said in a post on X.

About his meeting with Cuba's Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, he said their discussions focused on potential collaboration in the area of renewable energy.

"Cuba as a member of LMDC is also a signatory of CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and ISA (International Solar Alliance) where India provides technical expertise through ISA for solar project development and implementation in Cuba. We held talks on furthering collaboration through these platforms," Yadav said.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Yadav also met Japanese Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara on the sidelines of the summit. "Our discussions were focused on successful implementation of Joint Credit Mechanism and other critical areas of cooperation between India and Japan," he said in a post on social media.

He also met with Carsten Schneider, German Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Action, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.

"We had a fruitful discussion on implementing the principles of the Paris Agreement for the efficient execution in the ongoing COP30. We also discussed ways to further cooperation in climate action for a greener tomorrow," Yadav said in another post.

Yadav also held discussions with Lars Aagaard Moller, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark, the EU, and Wopke Hoekstra, EU Commissioner for Climate Action.

"Our deliberations focused on crucial agenda items in the ongoing COP, and also important aspects related to the India–EU climate partnerships," he said in another post. PTI TR UZM ZH ZH