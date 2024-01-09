Bhutan votes in national election amid challenges and strategic international interest

New Delhi: As India's neighbour Bangladesh completes its national election, another neighbour country Bhutan, the Himalayan nation, renowned for its unique measure of "Gross National Happiness," is conducting the final phase of its national elections today.

This significant political event unfolds amidst a backdrop of post-COVID-19 challenges, including youth emigration, educational system decline, reduced tourism, and substantial economic difficulties.

In this landlocked and sparsely populated country of approximately 800,000 people, some voters have undertaken arduous multi-day treks to cast their votes. The National Assembly, comprising 47 members, is elected from single-member districts.

In the initial primary elections held on November 30, voters choose candidates from various parties. The People's Democratic Party and the Bhutan Tendrel Party, having secured the top two spots in the primaries, are now vying for the 47 National Assembly seats.

The current elections have seen a dramatic shift in the political landscape. The Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT), which gained a majority and formed the government in 2018 under Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, has received only 13 per cent of the vote in this election, effectively eliminating them from the race. Similarly, their former opposition parties have also been knocked out.

Bhutan embraced electoral democracy in 2008, coinciding with the beginning of the current king's reign. The king continues to enjoy immense popularity. Election campaigns in Bhutan, a Buddhist-majority nation, are characterized by their subdued nature and stringent rules regarding election material distribution.

Internationally, Bhutan holds strategic significance, particularly for India, and has recently become a focus of Chinese interest. A recent "cooperation agreement" between Bhutan and China to resolve border disputes has raised concerns in India. Both India and China are closely monitoring the elections, given the strategic implications in contested border regions.

The election addresses several critical issues, particularly the brain drain caused by young Bhutanese seeking education and better opportunities abroad, notably in Australia. This exodus is a central issue for both major parties.

Unemployment, especially among the youth, is a growing concern, with rates as high as 29 per cent, and the country's economy growing at an average of only 1.7 per cent over the past five years. Tourism, a vital source of foreign currency, has yet to rebound from the pandemic's impact.

In response, the government reduced the daily fee for foreign visitors to sustain the tourism industry and minimize ecological damage. However, tourist numbers in 2023 were just a fraction of those from four years prior.

Both parties contesting the election have committed to extensive investment in hydropower, and reforms more so to stop exodus and improve jobs in the country.

Moreover, the parties uphold the constitutional philosophy of measuring success by the happiness of the people, a distinctive and deeply ingrained aspect of Bhutanese governance.

Bhutan’s Presidential candidates and supporters hit with fines for social media election violations

The Presidents of Bhutan's Tendrel Party (BTP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have been slapped with fines, along with their candidates and supporters, amounting to a staggering half a million Ngultrums by the Election Commission of Bhutan.

The fines were imposed for widespread breaches of election rules, primarily related to social media regulations leading up to today's polls. The Election Commission's Office of the Media Arbitrator (OMA) has taken strict action, warning and fining a total of 32 individuals for violating social media regulations during the general election period.

14 individuals associated with BTP received written warnings, and two BTP members were fined Nu 15,000 each. Among the warned individuals were prominent candidates Sonam Maekay Penjor and Tshering Penjor. Similarly, 10 individuals linked to PDP were issued warning letters, with four individuals fined Nu 15,000 each.

Social media violations from both parties encompassed a range of offences, including defamatory remarks, spreading false information, inciting regionalism, campaigning outside designated periods, making false accusations, third-party advertising, and engaging in hate speech.