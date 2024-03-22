Bhutanese youngsters perform on Garba song written by PM Modi to welcome him

Thimphu, Mar 22 (PTI) A group of Bhutanese youngsters dressed in traditional Indian attire performed on a Garba song written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to welcome him to their country on Friday.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, Modi arrived in Bhutan on a two-day State visit to further cement India's unique relations with the Himalayan nation as part of the country's 'Neighbourhood First' Policy.

During his visit, a special welcome was given to Modi as a group of youngsters from Bhutan performed the Garba on a song written by him recently, officials said.

Modi watched them perform with rapt attention and applauded at the end of the performance.

Advertisment

The Prime Minister was accorded a red-carpet welcome upon his arrival at the Paro airport.

He was warmly received by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, at Paro airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.

Modi received a warm welcome, with the Bhutanese people lining the entire 45-kilometre route from Paro International Airport to Thimphu which was also decked up with Indian and Bhutanese flags.

Advertisment

The Bhutanese prime minister wrote on X in Hindi: "Bhutan mein aapka swagat hai mere bade bhai @narendramodi Ji." Earlier, Modi posted on X about his visit to Bhutan.

Huge banners have been put up in the capital city to welcome the Indian prime minister.

The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to "exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples", the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier this week.

India and Bhutan share "a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill", the statement emphasised.

Diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968. The basic framework of India- Bhutan relations has been the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was revised in February 2007. PTI KND NSA NSA