Biden and Trump seek to poach Haley supporters after she suspends her campaign

Washington, Mar 6 (PTI) Incumbent US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, who are all set for a direct contest in the November presidential elections on Wednesday were quick in reaching out to the supporters of Indian American Nikki Haley, who announced to suspend her campaign following her massive defeat in the Super Tuesday primaries.

Primary election results showed that Haley had a support base of 20 to 40 per cent in the Republican primaries most of whom are leaning towards independent.

“Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign. I know there is a lot we won’t agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, standing up for the rule of law, treating each other with decency dignity and respect, preserving NATO and standing up to America’s adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground,” Biden said in a statement.

“It takes a lot of courage to run for President – that’s especially true in today’s Republican Party, where so few dare to speak the truth about Donald Trump. Nikki Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin,” he said.

Haley suspended her presidential campaign Wednesday after being "trounced" in 15 states across the US on Super Tuesday but stopped short of endorsing her only rival and former president Donald Trump, who is all set to be the Republican party's presumptive nominee in the November elections.

After Super Tuesday's election results, Trump, 77, had established a commanding lead in the delegate count over his only Republican opponent, 52-year-old Haley, who denied him a full sweep by winning Vermont.

“We all know this is no ordinary election. And the stakes for America couldn’t be higher. I know that Democrats and Republicans and Independents disagree on many issues and hold strong convictions. That’s a good thing. That’s what America stands for. But I also know this: what unites Democrats and Republicans and Independents is a love for America,” 81-year-old Biden said in his statement.

Trump in his statement first slammed Haley and then invited her supporters to join the “greatest movement” in the history of the United States.

“Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record-setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries,” Trump posted on Truth Social minutes even as Haley was on the podium in Charleston, South Carolina, announced her decision to suspend her campaign.

“I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation,” Trump said. PTI LKJ AMS