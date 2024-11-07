Biden calls Trump to congratulate him on his victory

Washington, Nov 7 (PTI) US President Joe Biden on Thursday made a phone call to president-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory, the White House said.

Biden also spoke over the phone with Vice President Kamala Harris and congratulated her on her historic campaign, the White House said.

In his call with Trump, Biden expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and emphasised the importance of working to bring the country together.

"He also invited president-elect Trump to meet with him in the White House. The staff will coordinate a specific date in the near future. Tomorrow, President Biden will address the nation to discuss the election results and the transition," the White House said.