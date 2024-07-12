Biden calls Zelenskyy 'Prez Putin', his dy Kamala Harris 'VP Trump'

New Delhi: During a NATO summit, US President Joe Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' before quickly correcting himself.

This incident occurred as Biden was handing over the microphone to Zelenskyy during a press conference.

The error was widely reported and discussed across various social media platforms, with many users expressing surprise and humor at the mistake.

NOW - Biden: "And now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine... ladies and gentlemen, President Putin."

An X user shared a meme showing US Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating this goof-up.

Kamala when she heard Joe say, "President Putin"



pic.twitter.com/gqXOel3jyn — bebo, chicago (b)rat czar 🥥🌴 (@BebopOtt) July 11, 2024

Biden did not stop here and also referred to Harris as 'Vice President Trump' during a public address, which was quickly picked up by various media outlets and social media platforms.

At a press conference in Washington, Biden said, "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn't think she was qualified."

Biden later clarified his statement, emphasising that he would not have chosen Harris as his running mate if he did not believe she was qualified to be president.

Joe Biden says



"I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn't think she was qualified."



We are so cooked💔💔💔💔pic.twitter.com/u6ZoGfn63L — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 11, 2024

Despite the clarification, the incident has become a point of contention in political discourse.