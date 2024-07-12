International

Biden calls Zelenskyy 'Prez Putin', his dy Kamala Harris 'VP Trump'

author-image
Masaba Naqvi
New Update
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at NATO Summit

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at NATO Summit

New Delhi: During a NATO summit, US President Joe Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' before quickly correcting himself.

This incident occurred as Biden was handing over the microphone to Zelenskyy during a press conference. 

The error was widely reported and discussed across various social media platforms, with many users expressing surprise and humor at the mistake.

An X user shared a meme showing US Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating this goof-up.

Biden did not stop here and also referred to Harris as 'Vice President Trump' during a public address, which was quickly picked up by various media outlets and social media platforms. 

At a press conference in Washington, Biden said, "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if I didn't think she was qualified."

Biden later clarified his statement, emphasising that he would not have chosen Harris as his running mate if he did not believe she was qualified to be president.

Despite the clarification, the incident has become a point of contention in political discourse.

Kamala Harris Joe Biden US presidential election US presidential elections US Presidential candidate 2024 US presidential election US presidential Donald Trump
Subscribe