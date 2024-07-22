Washington: The Biden campaign’s rapid response account on X has been renamed “Kamala HQ" after US President Joe Biden bowed out of the presidential race and endorsed his deputy Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

@BidenHQ account on X was rebranded as @KamalaHQ on Sunday soon after Biden's announcement.

The campaign uses the account to push out its message and respond to attacks by rivals.

Harris, 59, is poised to become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead the ticket of a major American political party.

Harris said she was “honoured” to receive Biden’s endorsement and intends to “earn and win” the nomination of the Democratic Party.

Democratic Convention Rules Committee will discuss the nomination framework on Wednesday after Biden's decision to quit the race for the White House on November 5.

“It is now the Committee’s responsibility to implement a framework to select a new nominee, which will be open, transparent, fair, and orderly,” said co-chairs Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and longtime Democratic operative Leah Daughtry.

The process presented for consideration will be comprehensive, it will be fair, and it will be expeditious, they said.