Biden condemns attack on Trump during Pennsylvania rally

Chicago, Jul 14 (PTI) US President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned the life-threatening attack on his Republican rival and predecessor Donald Trump and said “there is no place for this kind of violence in America”.

Trump got injured during his election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania following an apparent series of gunshots. He was immediately escorted out of the venue by the Secret Service.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” Biden said in a statement.

Both the Secret Service and Trump spokesperson have said that the former US president was fine.

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson said in a statement.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” he said.

Incumbent Biden faces Trump in the November presidential elections.