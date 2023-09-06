Biden continues to remain Covid negative, no change in travel plans to India: White House

Washington, Sep 6 (PTI) US President Joe Biden remained negative for coronavirus on Wednesday and consequently, there will be no alterations to his travel plans for India and Vietnam scheduled for this week, according to the White House.

India is hosting the annual G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Biden, 80, will travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. On Friday, the president will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on Saturday and Sunday, he will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit.

Biden underwent testing for coronavirus on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with results indicating that he remains negative for the virus. Consequently, there will be no alterations to his travel plans for India and Vietnam scheduled this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during her daily news conference on Wednesday.

The daily testing for Biden for COVID-19 symptoms comes in the wake of First Lady Jill Biden's positive COVID-19 test on Monday.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden will adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his upcoming visits to India and Vietnam.

After attending the G20 summit in New Delhi, Biden will travel to Vietnam's capital Hanoi on September 10 to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders.

According to a CNN report, Biden’s trip to Vietnam comes as his administration works to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region and after he said last month that he would soon visit Hanoi “to change our relationship,” comments that reflected the current era of tension in Asia. PTI SCY AKJ SCY SCY