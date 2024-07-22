Biden endorses VP Kamala Harris as presidential nominee of Democratic party

Washington, Jul 21 (PTI) US President Joe Biden on Sunday endorsed Vice President Kamala Karris, who is of both Indian and African origin, as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee for the November general elections.

Biden, 81, in a tweet on Sunday afternoon, soon after he wrote an open letter to fellow Americans about his decision not to seek re-election, said he was offering his full support to Harris, his 59-year-old running mate.

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” Biden said in a post on X.

Biden’s message to the Democrats came soon after he wrote to fellow Americans on his decision not to run for the presidency in the November elections amidst mounting pressure from his senior party leaders after a disastrous presidential debate performance against his Republican rival and former US president Donald Trump last month.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made,” Biden said.

The president's decision comes four months before Americans go to the polls on November 5.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve as your President. And while I have intended to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a message to fellow Americans in a six-paragraph open letter posted on social media.

Such a decision from Biden comes amid a visible deterioration in his health. The president is currently in self-isolation at his Delaware residence after he tested positive with COVID-19.

Biden said he will speak to the nation later this week in more detail about his decision.

"For now let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me re-elected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me," Biden said.