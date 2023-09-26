Biden has made America far more dependent on communist China: Nikki Haley

Washington: US President Joe Biden has made America "far more dependent" on communist China, Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley has alleged, vowing to stand up to every "enemy" that uses energy against her country.

She was addressing the inaugural American Energy Security Summit hosted by the Hamm Institute for American Energy in Oklahoma City.

"He (Biden) has made America far more dependent on communist China. Yet the pandemic proved that we should never rely on an enemy for critical supplies," Haley said in a policy speech on Monday.

"We have all the resources we need to make the most advanced technology we want. And we don't have to impoverish ourselves to protect the environment. The best way to make our country cleaner, healthier and happier is to use more American energy – not less," she said.

"China isn't the only country I'll hold accountable. I'll stand up to every enemy that uses energy against us. Russia, Iran, and Venezuela are using their oil to advance their evil – and Joe Biden is letting them get away with it. I won't. I'll introduce our enemies to their worst nightmare – American energy dominance," Haley said.

History proves that no one is more creative or ingenious than Americans, she said, adding, "When we have the freedom to dream and dare, we transform lives in incredible ways. The world is cleaner, richer, and safer today because Americans did what we do best." In an op-ed in the New York Post, Haley wrote that communist China is an existential threat. It has destroyed US jobs and stolen American secrets to build a massive military, she alleged.

"To prevent war and keep the peace, we must bring out our secret weapon — the force that built our middle class, made America the global heart of innovation and crushed the Soviet Union without firing a shot. Freedom is the only way to leave Chinese communism on the ash heap of history," Haley said.

"So imagine Beijing's happiness that President Joe Biden is swapping freedom for socialism here in America. He is building the most powerful and controlling government in American history, weakening our country by crippling families. Biden has spent a staggering USD6 trillion and counting, growing the government while driving inflation higher," she alleged.