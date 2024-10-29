Biden hosts Diwali celebration at White House, Sunita Williams invokes Indian roots in video message

Washington, Oct 29 (PTI) From “260 miles above the earth on the ISS,” Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams extended Diwali greetings and thanked US President Joe Biden for recognising the “many contributions” of the Indian community.

Williams' greetings from the International Space Station (ISS) were played as a video message when President Biden on Monday hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House.

The event was attended by more than 600 eminent Indian Americans, including Congressmen, officials, and corporate executives, from across the country.

“This year, I have the unique opportunity to celebrate Diwali from 260 miles above the Earth on the ISS. On this day, I specifically think about my father, who immigrated to the US from India. He kept and shared his cultural roots by teaching us about Diwali and other Indian festivals,” the NASA astronaut said.

“Diwali is a time of joy as goodness in the world prevails. I am so thankful to have grown up in a multicultural household where our parents encouraged us to seek opportunities and reach for the stars,” she said in the one-minute long video message and thanked the president and the vice president “for celebrating Diwali with our community today, and for recognising the many contributions of our community.” Later, Biden, in a standing-only packed East Room of the White House, said, “As President, I've been honoured to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House.

“To me, it means a great deal. As Senator, Vice President, and President, South Asian-Americans have been key members of my staff. From Kamala to Dr Murthy to so many of you here today, I'm proud that I kept my commitment to have an administration that looks like America,” Biden said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Dr Jill Biden could not attend the event as they were on the campaign trail.

Apart from Williams' message, Biden’s remarks were preceded by Vice Admiral Vivek H Murthy, US Surgeon General, and Shrusti Amula, Indian-American youth activist, who introduced the president.

“In late November 2016, a dark cloud formed from hate and hostility toward immigrants, including South Asian Americans. We hear once again in 2024.

“It was then that Jill and I hosted the first Diwali reception and it was at the Vice President's residence. An Irish Catholic President, Vice President at the time, opened our home for holiday celebrations by Hindus, Buddhists, Jainists, Sikhs, and more. How America reminds us all of our power to be the light, all of us,” he said.

Biden, who lit the formal diya in the Blue Room of the White House, said the South Asian American community has enriched every part of American life. “That’s the truth. That is among the fastest-growing, most engaged communities in the country you are now,” he said.

“On this day in America, we think about that journey of light. Early in our nation's founding, a generation before, diya (was) in the shadow of suspicion. Now is a time, Diwali is celebrated openly and proudly here in the White House. We also know today, we face an inflection point,” he said.

Asserting that the American democracy has never been easy, Biden said, “In a country as diverse as ours, we debate, we dissent as we forge a path forward through compromise and consensus. But the key is we never lose sight of how we got here and why.” “For me, 50 years of public service comes with the clarity of confidence in America. We're a nation with a heart, a soul that draws from old and new,” he added.

“In America, everything runs deep, especially the courage to serve and protect, to heal and to bear witness, to immigrate, to dare to dream. With my presidency, I've tried to channel that American spirit by bringing to bear all my experiences and wisdom gained from it, and to get us through one of the most difficult periods in our nation's recent history, and to be a bridge between generations, like in memory and imagination,” Biden said. PTI LKJ RHL NPK NPK