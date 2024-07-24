Joe Biden to address the nation on Thursday

Washington: US President Joe Biden will address the nation on Thursday (early Friday morning local India time) to explain to fellow Americans on his decision to withdraw from the presidential race and endorse his deputy Kamala Harris to be the nominee of the Democratic party for the November general elections.

Biden, 81, returned to the White House Tuesday afternoon after spending nearly a week at his Delaware residence wherein he had self-isolated after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Las Vegas where he was campaigning last week.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” Biden said Tuesday.

“This afternoon, I arrived back at the Oval Office and sat down with my national security team for my daily intelligence briefing. Serving as your Commander-in-Chief continues to be the greatest honor of my life,” he wrote on X.

Biden also posted a picture of him entering the White House residence on his arrival.

“It's great to be back at the White House,” he wrote.

This would be the second time this month wherein Biden would address the nation. The previous one being on July 14, a day after the failed assassination bid on the former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.