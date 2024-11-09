Biden, Trump to meet in Oval Office on Wednesday

Washington: President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said on Saturday.

A statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Trump would meet in the Oval Office at 11:00 am at the outgoing president's invitation.

Such a post-election meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.

However, Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after he lost the election in 2020.