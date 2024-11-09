Advertisment
International

Biden, Trump to meet in Oval Office on Wednesday

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Joe Biden Donald Trump Debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump (File photo)

Washington: President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, the White House said on Saturday.

Advertisment

A statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and Trump would meet in the Oval Office at 11:00 am at the outgoing president's invitation.

Such a post-election meeting is traditional between the outgoing president and the incoming president.

However, Trump, a Republican, did not host Biden, a Democrat, for such a meeting after he lost the election in 2020.

White House Joe Biden US President US President Joe Biden Washington Donald Trump US presidential election 2024 US presidential election US presidential elections Oval office US presidential
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe