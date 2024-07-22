Biden's legacy is 'unmatched in modern history': Harris

Washington, Jul 22 (PTI) Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday lauded Joe Biden's legacy, saying that it is "unmatched in modern history", as she spoke at her first public appearance since the President exited the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her.

On Sunday, Biden, 81, announced that he would not seek re-election and backed Harris as the Democratic Party presidential nominee for the November elections. Most party leaders and governors have since endorsed 59-year-old Harris as their nominee.

This was Harris' first official event since announcing a day earlier her intent to seek the Democratic nomination.

In her first official remarks, 59-year-old Harris, who is of African and Indian origin, said Biden's accomplishments over the past three years are "unmatched in modern history".

“In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office,” she said at an event on the South Lawns of the White House celebrating the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship.

“I first came to know President Biden through his son, Beau. We worked together as attorneys general in our states. Back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is. The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our President,” she said.

“His honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart, and his love, deep love of our country. I am a firsthand witness to that every day. Our President Joe Biden fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation,” Harris said.

Harris also gave an update on Biden's health.

Biden last week tested positive for COVID-19 and since then has been in self-isolation at his Delaware residence.

"Our president, Joe Biden, wanted to be here today. He is feeling much better and recovering fast, and he looks forward to getting back on the road," she said.

Harris did not reference the upcoming presidential election and she went on to celebrate the NCAA championship athletes.

Harris is scheduled to travel to Delaware for a campaign event later in the day. PTI LKJ PY AKJ PY PY