Bihar Diwas 2025 commemorated at Indian Consulate in New York, diaspora from state honoured for their contributions

New York, Mar 25 (PTI) The culture and heritage of Bihar was celebrated as diaspora from the state commemorated ‘Bihar Diwas’ during a special event here that also honoured four prominent members of the community for their outstanding achievements and contributions.

The Consulate General of India in New York, in collaboration with Bihar Foundation USA (East Coast Chapter) and the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), hosted ‘Bihar Diwas 2025’ Saturday, bringing together over 130 members of the Indian-American community to honour the state's heritage, progress and growing global presence, a press release by Bihar Foundation USA – East Coast said.

On the occasion, four members of the Indian-American community from the state were honoured with the ‘Bihar Vishwa Gaurav Samman’ for their contributions.

The honourees were Founder of Tiger Analytics Mahesh Kumar, awarded for advancing Bihar’s IT and innovation ecosystem; Global Head of People at KPMG Dr. Abhishek Tiwary for empowering youth through leadership and opportunity creation.

Managing Director at Bank of America Sharad Kumar for his excellence in the financial sector and leadership within the diaspora and Agricultural Scientist Dr. Prakash Jha for leveraging technology to drive food security and uplift rural communities, the statement said.

“Their inspiring stories underscore Bihar’s global influence and the transformational power of its diaspora,” it added.

The event included congratulatory messages from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Choudhary, who also serves as Chairman of Bihar Foundation, Patna, specifically acknowledged Mahesh Kumar for helping establish a strong IT presence in Patna and inspiring entrepreneurship in Bihar.

He emphasised that “NRIs must give back to their roots and work for their land.” Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan spoke about Bihar’s contributions to education, culture, and history—mentioning icons such as Nalanda University, India’s first president Dr Rajendra Prasad and Aryabhata.

Bihar Foundation Patna CEO Kundan Kumar reaffirmed the organisation’s strong commitment to the welfare of the global Bihari diaspora. He announced the establishment of a dedicated grievance cell to address issues faced by Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), aiming to strengthen their connection with Bihar and ensure their concerns are addressed effectively, the statement said.

On the occasion, a special video tribute was presented in memory of the Late Padma Vibhushan Sharda Sinha, one of Bihar’s most celebrated cultural icons.

The video, created by her children Vandana Bhardwaj and Anshuman Sinha, featured one of her favourite songs and honoured her unmatched musical legacy. Young artists gave heartfelt performances dedicated to her memory, the statement said.

Prominent community leaders New Jersey-based cardiologist Dr Avinash Gupta and former President of Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Dr. Avinash Gupta, FIA President Saurin Parikh, BJANA President Sanjeev Singh and Bihar Foundation USA – East Coast Chairman Alok Kumar shared perspectives on Bihar’s development and “urged the community to continue building strong connections between Janmabhoomi (birthplace) and Karmabhoomi (workplace).” The celebration also highlighted the upcoming 50th anniversary of BJANA, centred around themes of youth engagement, cultural preservation, and global collaboration, the statement said. PTI YAS AMS