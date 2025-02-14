Bihar Minister Nitish Mishra honoured in London

London, Feb 14 (PTI) Bihar's Industry and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra has been honoured with the India-UK Achievers Honours 2025 award in the Government and Politics category at a function in London that celebrated the achievements of Indian students and alumni of UK institutions.

Mishra, a Chevening Scholar and postgraduate in Global Political Economy from the University of Hull, has been instrumental in driving reforms through technology as a minister in the Bihar government. With strong UK ties, he brings global best practices to Bihar and is a Harvard Kennedy School alumnus, according to a statement.

Mishra, 51, a history graduate from the University of Delhi, did his MBA from the FORE School of Management, New Delhi, and the Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands. He further pursued a postgraduate diploma in Global Political Economy from the University of Hull, United Kingdom, in 1998. Additionally, he completed the Emerging Leaders Programme at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in 2016.

Before entering politics, he worked as an educationist and social worker.

Organised by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, in collaboration with the UK Department for Business and Trade, British Council, Universities UK International, Chevening, UK Council for International Student Affairs, London Higher, and UCAS, the awards honour individuals who have made significant contributions across various fields.

The winners were selected from a large pool of applicants by an 11-member jury. Five finalists were shortlisted in each category, spanning Government and Politics, Art, Culture, Entertainment and Sports, Business and Entrepreneurship, Society, Policy and Law, Education, Science and Innovation, and Media and Journalism.

The award was open to Indian students and alumni who have studied in the UK and made remarkable professional and social contributions. All the finalists were also felicitated at a special felicitation ceremony at the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace of the British Parliament (House of Lords), attended by Indian and British dignitaries, on February 12. PTI ANZ HVA