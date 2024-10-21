Bihari chef celebrates Diwali milestone at ‘destination pub’ in UK

London, Oct 21 (PTI) A Bihar-born chef who trained under world-renowned culinary experts such as Gordon Ramsay is celebrating a special milestone of his unique “destination pub” concept in England as it completes two years this Diwali.

Nand Kishor Yadav took over the White Hart in the village of Holyport, near London, in November 2022 with a vision to hold on to its traditional English pub features while infusing his Indian curry specialities into the menu.

Unlike many similar establishments, Yadav was clear in his mind that he wanted the White Hart to be associated as a family hub, where children can play around in the idyllic setting while enjoying a meal – from the so-called English “pub grub” made up of fish and chips to a spicy butter chicken. In the coming weeks, he is preparing a spectacle for the village to showcase how the Festival of Lights is celebrated, offering up traditional food, fireworks and free mithai.

“It feels great as we prepare for Diwali festivities two years on in this lovely village. I wanted to make it a destination pub where families can come, children can play around and everyone can have a good time,” Yadav told PTI.

“Having trained with the greats like Gordon Ramsay, what I learnt was to always strive for perfection and create an inclusive and welcoming environment. Also, I want to ensure high quality in everything because for many visitors this pub will be a window into Indian tradition. My endeavour has been to infuse authentic Indian spices and all my experiences from every corner of the world into the White Hart,” he said.

Located in Maidenhead, which is en route to popular tourist sites of Windsor Castle and Legoland near London, Yadav is excited to see the sheer mix of families that drop in. He has curated the menu with that eclectic crowd in mind, offering something for everyone.

“The locals love the roasts and fish and chips associated with English culture; they love their culture, just as we love our Indian culture. And, of course, there is the love for Indian ‘curry’. So, I wanted to keep alive that traditional aspect of pub culture while also offering guests some authentic Indian options,” shares the chef, in his mid-40s.

Born in Motihari in Bihar, Yadav went on to train in the high-pressure kitchens of luxury hotels in Rajasthan when his gastronomic journey began back in 1999. After honing his skills in different varieties of regional Indian cuisine, he went on to dabble in world cuisine aboard the Carnival Cruise in the US, working alongside versatile chefs in French, Italian, Mediterranean, and South American cuisine.

In 2007, he arrived in the UK to gain experience in fine dining, including working under the leadership of British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Through a parallel venture, Ninaya Catering – named after his wife and daughters, he is focussed on expanding the reach of authentic Indian cuisine across south-east England.

“As we hit the two-year mark, it is not just about celebrating a milestone but about showing gratitude. Over the course of my 25-year culinary journey and all the ups and downs, I feel like it has all been driving to this point – of creating a truly family-oriented destination pub for everyone to enjoy,” he said. PTI AK SCY SCY