Bike ride expedition planned along Buddhist circuit from India to Colombo

Colombo: A bike ride expedition along the Buddhist circuit from the birthplace of Buddha in Lumbini in Nepal, through the sacred Buddhist worship places in India to Sri Lanka is being planned for December with the participation of the armed forces of the three countries, a media report said on Friday.

The proposed cycle expedition from Lumbini will pass through sacred Indian places such as Kushinagar, Bodh Gaya, Shravasti, Saranath, and Sankassa where Buddha spent many years 2,600 years ago.

The ride, which will see the participation of the armed forces and youths of the three countries, will also pass through Ajanta and Ellora caves in Maharashtra famous for their Buddhist frescoes, and arrive in South India to cross the sea at Rameswaram by ferry to Mannar, and arrive in Colombo by road, Daily Mirror Lanka cited a preliminary discussion with Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Thursday as suggesting.

The Sri Lankan prime minister appreciated the organisers’ efforts in enhancing religious and cultural relations between the three countries -- Sri Lanka, Nepal and India -- and assured his government's full support for the expedition to be held under the direction of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

The bike ride scheduled for December this year is being organised by the "One Universe" organisation which earlier had discussions with Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Minister for Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs of Sri Lanka, Vidura Wickramanayake, and State Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Rohana Dissanayaka.

The organisation's members Rahul Patel, Ritesh Vasant Chandan and Prashanth Karulkar participated in the discussion from India.