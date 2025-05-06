Tone change: Bilawal urges India to come with 'open hands, not clenched fists'

Islamabad: Pakistan People's Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday said that if India wants peace, it should come forward with “open hands and not clenched fists”, amid tensions between the two neighbours following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The former foreign minister made the remarks during the National Assembly session, where discussions took place on the regional security situation.

Bilawal urged both India and Pakistan to work together and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “challenge to India for an impartial investigation is a start".

He added that New Delhi should accept the offer.

“If India wishes to walk the path of peace, let them come with open hands and not clenched fists...Let us sit as neighbours and speak the truth,” he said.

Last week, Bilawal warned of bloodshed over the issue of water after India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

He said that if water meant for Pakistan is stopped, it would be considered an act of war, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should know, "either water will flow in the river or blood.”

On Tuesday, the PPP leader said that Pakistan would fight for freedom and not for conflict in the case of a war.

“If they (India) do not (want peace)… then let them remember that the people of Pakistan are not made to kneel. The people of Pakistan have a resolve to fight, not because we love conflict, but because we love freedom,” he added.

“Let India decide. Will it be dialogue or destruction? Cooperation or confrontation?” Bilawal said.

He said that terrorism cannot be defeated by a tank alone. "It (terrorism) must be defeated with justice. It cannot be uprooted by bullets, it must be disarmed with hope. It cannot be defeated by demonising nations but by addressing the grievances that give it birth." Other measures announced by India following the terror attack include the shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties with Pakistan.