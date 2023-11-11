Biryani among top winners of Singapore’s favourite hawker food cooked on piped gas

Singapore, Nov 11 (PTI) Biryani and a veg-meat delicacy known here as Indian Rojak were among the 12 winners of Singapore’s Favourite Hawker Food competition, promoting piped gas for cooking and a lower carbon footprint.

Haji Haniffa M-Ansari Eating House for cooking and selling Biryani and Fazil Muslim Food Stall for providing Indian Rojak were declared winners on Saturday.

The competition promoted piped gas for cooking street food at hawker centres in line with Singapore’s goal of achieving sustainability through the increased reliance on lower carbon solutions.

Following a two-and-a-half-month campaign, City Energy Pte Ltd, a leading gas supplier to food courts and hawker centres, honoured the 12 outstanding hawkers in its annual City Hawker Food Hunt, Singapore’s longest-running hawker food contest.

The contest aimed to spotlight Singapore’s beloved hawker culture, preserving and promoting the nation’s rich culinary heritage, said City Energy.

Following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, this year’s City Hawker Food Hunt marked its 13th year of honouring the best hawker food and stalls island-wide. The contest was held between July 4 and September 15.

Each winner of the favourite hawker food category was awarded SGD500 cash, a medal and a certificate to display at their stall.

Besides supporting Singapore's goal of achieving sustainability through the increased reliance on lower carbon solutions, piped gas is also the preferred energy choice, City Energy CEO Perry Ong said.

With over half of Singapore's hawker centres using piped town gas, Ong highlighted the pivotal role of hawkers as significant stakeholders for City Energy. PTI GS AMS AKJ AMS