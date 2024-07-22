Black women from across US chalk out strategy to support Harris' likely Democratic presidential nomination

Washington, Jul 22 (PTI) Thousands of Black women from across the US have held an online discussion on the path forward to support Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her.

Harris, who received Biden’s support to become the next Democratic presidential nominee, is poised to become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead the ticket of a major American political party.

Harris, 59, said she was “honoured” to receive Biden’s endorsement and intends to “earn and win” the nomination of the Democratic Party.

Her network of backers includes a number of key Black female Democratic allies who have been quietly organizing for weeks to ensure that she would be well positioned to lead the ticket if Biden stepped aside.

Those women held a Zoom call Sunday evening after Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the race.

Win With Black Women periodically holds Zoom calls, but this one had a different tone and tenor given Biden’s announcement and subsequent endorsement of Harris, CNN reported.

Longtime Democratic operative Donna Brazile said that she was in the process of gathering delegates to support Harris.

“I need all of you to sign your delegate pledge forms now,” said Brazile on the call. She said voter registration and fundraising will be key in the days ahead.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser also spoke on the call.

“I know what it’s like to be in the crosshairs of Donald Trump,” she said. “We have to defend our sister,” she added.

Former Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty and Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett were also among the speakers.

Several attendees voiced interest in wanting to join the Harris campaign as volunteers in the text Zoom chat as the call progressed, the report said.