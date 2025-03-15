Blast injures 4 people at seminary cum mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa less than 24 hours after another explosion

Peshawar, Mar 15 (PTI) Four people, including a cleric, were injured in a blast at a seminary cum mosque in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, less than 24 hours after a bomb exploded during Friday prayers at another mosque in the province.

The blast occurred at a religious seminary in Urmur Bala village in Peshawar district, police said. Mufti Munir Shakir sustained minor injuries after being hit on the left foot. Three others also sustained injuries in the blast. A police contingent rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the entire area.

On Friday, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at Maulana Abdul Aziz Mosque in South Waziristan, injuring Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) district chief Maulana Abdullah Nadeem among others.

Mosques, particularly during Friday prayers when large congregations gather, have been targeted in the province in the past as well.

Last month, six people, including JUI-S leader Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, were killed and 15 injured when a suicide blast ripped through the Darul Uloom Haqqania seminary in the province.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan army on Friday said that 18 of the 26 hostages killed by Balochistan Liberation Army militants, who ambushed a train in Balochistan a few days ago, were army and paramilitary soldiers.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, during a press conference with Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, said 26 hostages were killed by the terrorists before the start of the army operation.

“The 26 hostages include 18 army and paramilitary soldiers, three other government officials and five civilians,” he said. PTI AYZ GSP GSP