Blast injures 4 policemen in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Oct 2 (PTI) At least four policemen were injured on Thursday in a bomb blast targeting a police mobile van Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The van hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on a roadside in the Bana Mara area of Peshawar city, City Police Chief Dr Mian Saeed said.

Four policemen were injured in the blast, one of whom is said to be critical.

Investigations were ongoing to determine whether a remote-controlled device or an IED was used in the blast. Saeed added that evidence from the site of the blast was being collected.