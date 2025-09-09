Blasts heard in Doha; Israeli media says Hamas leaders targeted

New Delhi/Doha: Multiple explosions were heard in Qatar’s capital Doha on Tuesday, with smoke seen over the Katara district, according to Reuters witnesses. Israeli media, citing a senior Israeli official, said the attack was aimed at top Hamas leaders, including Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya.

Israeli army radio said Israel attempted to strike Hamas officials in Qatar, while Qatar’s Al Jazeera, citing a Hamas source, reported the targets included members of the Gaza ceasefire negotiating team.

Reuters reporters Andrew Mills and Jana Choukeir said the blasts came as regional tensions remain high over the Gaza conflict. Details on casualties or official responses from Qatari authorities were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.