Blinken wants investigation into Trudeau's allegations against India to be completed

New Delhi: On the India-Canada row, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Friday said that it was critical from the United States’ perspective that the Canadian investigation proceeds and be completed.

#WATCH | On the India-Canada row, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says pic.twitter.com/jQA4ctG71v — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Addressing the media, Blinken said, "We are deeply concerned about the allegations that Canadian PM Trudeau has raised. We have been consulting very closely with our Canadian colleagues, and coordinating with them on this issue.”

“From our perspective, it is critical that the Canadian investigation proceed. It would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation. We want to see accountability and it's important that the investigation run its course and lead to that result. We have been engaged directly with the Indian govt as well. The most productive thing that can happen now is to see this investigation move forward, be completed,” the US Secretary of State said.

Blinken hoped that India would cooperate with that investigation as well.

“We are extremely vigilant about any instances of alleged transnational repression, something we take very seriously and it's important for the international system that any country that might consider engaging in such acts not do so. It's something that we're also focused on in a much broader way," he said.